

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH or TOMTEC, a provider of intelligent image analysis software, especially for diagnostic ultrasound. Financial details were not disclosed.



Germany -based TOMTEC's products and services support clinicians to increase efficiency and diagnostic quality through automated and reproducible measurements.



Philips expects the acquisition to strengthen its leadership position in cardiac ultrasound, and support the company's further expansion in other clinical areas, such as obstetrics and gynecology. Completion of the transaction is expected later today.



Upon completion of the deal, the business and its over 100 employees will be part of the Philips' Ultrasound Business Group.



TOMTEC business will continue its vendor-neutral product line and integrate these medical software applications into third party systems to support clinical needs and routine workflow.



Vitor Rocha, Business Leader Ultrasound Business Group at Philips, said, 'We are committed to providing ultrasound solutions that combine superb image quality with advanced analytics to drive efficiency and reproducibility, while reducing costs for our customers. The acquisition of TOMTEC brings a strong team and new assets that are strategically valuable to Philips and will enable us to accelerate growth in our cardiac ultrasound and OB/GYN portfolios.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX