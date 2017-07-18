

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 17-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,013,834.00 11.1214



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,534,249.92 15.0302



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 823,728.58 18.2435



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,879,453.08 17.1726



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 17/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,627,194.06 10.1696



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3500000 USD 35,591,776.42 10.1691



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 38,183,620.87 12.8348



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,847.63 14.0404



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,196,622.33 16.7126



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,559,925.59 16.8717



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,586,610.47 11.3321



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,811,316.09 17.3327



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,615,641.82 19.1917



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,594,415.62 17.5215



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,563,900.93 14.7538



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 17/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 309,272.85 14.7273



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,328,890.35 16.0107



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,333,471.34 18.5204



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,309,073.67 16.3764



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,166,273.11 10.4267



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,269,265.93 18.1298



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,335.09 18.8959



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,807,317.99 19.2293



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 17/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,307,200.10 17.6384



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,307,054.99 17.6376



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,117,812.35 13.8236



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,507,876.77 18.2834



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,405,154.88 15.6492



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,348,740.32 10.5811



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,303,989.29 18.4124



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 175,390,961.09 15.5903



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 250,003.19 16.6669



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,475,843.20 5.5876



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,854,875.79 18.5804



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,031,534.86 15.8698



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,831,288.30 14.0868



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,575,506.70 17.6405



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,753.81 19.0471



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,753,054.84 19.2464



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,244,579.96 19.2244



