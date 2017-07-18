Global Automotive Sensors Market to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2023 - Analysis By Sensor Type, Vehicle Type & Application

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Sensors Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The automotive sensors market was valued at USD 22.94 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 36.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.71% between 2017 and 2023.
The growth of the automotive sensors market is driven by the factors such as increasing motor vehicle production worldwide, increasing vehicle electrification, stringent government regulations, and growing consumer demand for sensors for the convenience and comfort. With the increase in concern over greenhouse gases emissions, fuel economy and emission norms are becoming stringent in many parts of the world. Automotive manufacturers are facing pressure to use advanced technology to reduce the emission and increasing fuel economy to reduce the carbon footprint. Automotive sensors are playing a crucial role in containing themselves in the regulation limits, and thereby helping the market to grow.
However, factors such as the price competitive market, underdeveloped retrofit, and lack of uniform fabrication process for MEMS are the major barriers inhibiting the growth of this market. The automotive OEM expects the sensor manufacturer to provide the best possible technology at a lower cost. This increases the pricing pressure on the sensor manufacturer and has to slim down on profits. This could continue the automotive sensors to undergo price erosion during the forecast period. Stiff competition is another reason for the declining prices of automotive sensors. Price is the major competitive factor because automakers who buy sensors and other automotive components in large volumes are extremely price sensitive.
Powertrain application is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive sensors market in 2016. Sensors are primarily used in powertrains, and currently holds the leading position in the overall automotive sensors market. The extensive use of automotive sensors in powertrain application is attributed to the early adoption of automotive sensors for lower emissions, improved fuel economy, and onboard diagnostic requirements.
Companies Mentioned
- Allegro Microsystems, LLC
- Amphenol Corporation
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Autoliv Inc.
- CTS Corporation
- Continental Ag
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- ELMOS Semiconductors Ag
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Maxim Integrated
- Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type
7 Automotive Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type
8 Automotive Sensors Market, By Application
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/khcwxx/automotive
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716