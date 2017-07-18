Report Reveals China's Licensing Market is Largely Untapped

Licensing Expo China Opens with over 230 Brands/ Licensing Properties

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM, organizer of Licensing Expo China (LEC), is pleased to announce that the need for harnessing China's growth in the licensing industry is largely unmet, as reported in the Global Licensing Industry Survey Report 2016 by the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA). The report indicates that the world's fifth largest consumer market accounts for only 3% of the global share in the licensing market and the largely untapped potential will be unlocked with the launch of Licensing Expo China. The three-day fair opens today (July 18), and runs until July 20, 2017 at the North Hall of National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, China.

Skyrocketing Growth of Brands and Licensing Properties in China

The report also points out that China saw a 24% annual growth between 2014 and 2015, dwarfing the total annual retail sales of licensed products worldwide, which reached 4.4% in 2016. Despite the extraordinary pace of development, there is still a giant gap when compared to the United States, Europe and Japan markets.

LIMA and UBM to Bring Licensing Expo to China

Given the market landscape, Licensing Expo China debuts today to connect the most influential entertainment, character, art and culture, and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, retailers and distributors to explore the huge potential of China's licensing market.

Licensing Expo China is organized by UBM, the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world that also has a robust portfolio of licensing events including Licensing Expo (Las Vegas, United States), Brand Licensing Europe (London, United Kingdom), Licensing Expo Japan (Tokyo), NYC Summit and the licensing industry's most influential publication: License! Global.

Licensing Expo China is also the only trade show that LIMA sponsors in China. This inaugural event is also supported by Alifish, the licensing and entertainment business unit of Alibaba, and the strategic partnership that was announced late last year.

Athena Gong, General Manager of UBM China (Hangzhou) commented: "Leveraging UBM'slicensors and licensees' resources, expertise and their professional knowledge, with LIMA as the official sponsor, Alifish as online IP licensing strategic partner, the debut of Licensing Expo China will explore the huge potential of China's licensing market. Though China's licensing market is booming, it is still in the early stage. The market needs education and networking, and more practitioners need to participate."

Licensing Expo China Features over 230 Brands and Licensing Properties

Licensing Expo China brings more than 80 exhibitors and more than 230 international and local brands and licensing properties to the show floor, including: Boonie Bears, Calabash Brothers, Fate/ Stay Nigh, Wuhuang and more entertainment/ cartoon properties, and British Museum (art & culture), Budweiser (corporate/ brand trademarks), Emoji, Lamborghini, LPGA (sports), MTV (TV/ broadcast), Paul Frank (lifestyle) and more properties from other categories.

The trade fair presents the Traditional Chinese Art and Craft Gallery, which include traditional arts such as paper-cutting, Chinese New Year paintings, Chinese comics and more. Artists are invited to the venue to illustrate their techniques. Furthermore, three renowned contemporary artists bring their art pieces for exploring licensing business opportunities.

On-site Events to Explore Licensing Business Opportunities

Licensing Seminars : Top officers from Disney Consumer Products & Interactive; Oriental DreamWorks; Rovio Shanghai, and Mattel and other industry key players share best practices and case studies, and explore licensing business opportunities in China . Topics range from animation, art, cartoon, films to games, lifestyle, TV, broadcast and more. The Licensing Seminars take place at the North Hall from July 18-20 .

: Top officers from Disney Consumer Products & Interactive; Oriental DreamWorks; Rovio Shanghai, and Mattel and other industry key players share best practices and case studies, and explore licensing business opportunities in . Topics range from animation, art, cartoon, films to games, lifestyle, TV, broadcast and more. The Licensing Seminars take place at the North Hall from . China Licensing Awards : Co-organized by Licensing Expo China & LIMA , the China Licensing Awards aim to recognize the outstanding achievements of companies with licensing properties in China . The seven award categories cover from Property, Initiative, Retailer and more. The award ceremony kicks off tonight at the China Licensing Awards Night.

: Co-organized by Licensing Expo China & , the China Licensing Awards aim to recognize the outstanding achievements of companies with licensing properties in . The seven award categories cover from Property, Initiative, Retailer and more. The award ceremony kicks off tonight at the China Licensing Awards Night. Tailor-made Business Matching: The onsite matchmaking program effectively connects the licensors of over 230 brands and licensing properties with potential licensees to form strategic partnerships.

Media Contact:

Louise Kathryn Yu

UBM China, Marketing Director

Tel: (+852) 2585 6101

louise.yu@ubm.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536269/Licensing_Expo_China.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536290/Licensing_Expo_China_logo.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/484938/UBM_logo.jpg