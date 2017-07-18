OASIS Group Expand Operations in the Netherlands

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OASIS Group, the fastest growing records and information management (RIM) company across Europe, confirmed the completion of yet another acquisition within a month. In a deal finalised on July 12th, the company acquired the RIM business of Hulshoff Opslag - en Archiveringsmaatschappij B.V. located in Amsterdam.

"This is an important milestone in the company's growth within the Netherlands", states Dennis Barnedt, Executive Chairman of OASIS Group. "We have known the Hulshoff family for several years and have respected their company values and innovation. We first entered the Dutch market in 2014 with a promise to build on our infrastructure and services. This acquisition greatly complements and expands our existing offerings, while providing an even wider reach for our clients."

Adding to their already solid presence across the Netherlands, Brian Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group, also confirmed an additional acquisition took place in December 2016, whereby the tape storage and rotation business of Schipper Safestore BV was obtained by OASIS. Together with their increasing suite of information management services and unique tape recovery and discovery solutions, these acquisitions greatly validate their promise of growth and superior services.

These transactions mark a total of 29 successful acquisitions for OASIS Group.

