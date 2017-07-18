World's Leading Triathletes to Compete in Jersey, UK, for Super League Crown

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

50 of the world's leading male and female triathletes, including 25 Olympians from around the world, will compete in Jersey, UK, for the Super League Triathlon crown on 23rd and 24th September 2017.

The men's line-up will include the Brownlee brothers from the UK, their rivals Javier Gomez Noya and Mario Mola Diaz from Spain, and Richard Murray from South Africa, as well as 20 other leading male triathletes.

The women's racing will see leading Brits including Vicky Holland, Jodie Stimpson, Lucy Hall and Non Stanford taking on three-times Olympian Flora Duffy from Bermuda, Olympic bronze medallist Erin Densham from Australia and the current American World Triathlon Series leader Katie Zafares, among many other leading female triathletes.

The Super League Triathlon event in Jersey is offering equal prize money of US$130,000 for both the men and women triathletes. Super League Triathlon Co-Founder Michael Dhulst commented: "With $130,000 in prize money on offer at Super League Jersey, it's high-stakes, high-octane racing with huge consequences for any mistakes. This is a sensational race course and an incredible location for spectators."

As Japan 2020 approaches, national Olympic federations will be keeping a close eye on how their athletes perform in Super League Triathlon in Jersey, because the 2020 Olympic Games will be introducing triathlon mixed relay events, which are very similar to the fast and furious Super League Triathlon format.

Super League showcases triathletes and the sport in a new and exciting way. Unlike the traditional triathlon format, athletes won't be able to rely on specialising in one of the three disciplines. The Super League 'Triple Mix' format tests the versatility and adaptability of the athletes by mixing up the traditional swim-bike-run sequence into three events split over two days.

