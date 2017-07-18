Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Worth $7.45 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalalcohol ethoxylates marketsize is expected to reach USD 7.45 Billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth at 4.2% CAGR. Rising demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates owing to their biodegradable properties is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The use of the product in the production of advanced detergents, emulsions and pharmaceutical products is expected to drive growth.

The price of the product closely follows the raw material cost thereby imparting a volatility in the prices. In addition, rising substitution of other ethoxylates by environmentally friendly alcohol ethoxylates is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Presence of a large number of companies involved in product manufacturing is expected to benefit the industry growth. Major players in the market are involved in implementing new product introduction and capacity increases as the major strategies driving market growth. In addition, the production of advanced formulation solutions is expected to provide the necessary impetus to the market growth.

The product use is expected to be advocated by the softening stand of the regulatory agencies towards the use of the product in applications that involve direct human contact. Presence of minimal regulations in high consuming economies such as India and China is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Analysis By Product (Fatty Alcohol, Lauryl Alcohol, Linear Alcohol), By Application (Emulsifier, Dispersing Agent, Wetting Agent), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Fatty alcohol ethoxylates segment emerged as the largest segment accounting for 37.4% of the global revenue in 2016 on account of superior properties that aid in cleaning in household and industrial applications

The demand for the product for emulsifiers is expected to register a growth of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025 due to high stabilizing characteristics of oil-water emulsions provided by the such products

The demand for alcohol ethoxylates for cleaning applications accounted 53.2% of the revenue in 2016 and is expected to register growth on account of industrial development coupled with heightened adoption by major players

The market for alcohol ethoxylates in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025 on account of the rising demand for low rinse and low foam detergents in industrial and household applications

Grand View Research has segmented the Alcohol ethoxylates market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region:

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates Others

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Emulsifier Dispersing Agent Wetting Agent Others

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cleaning Metal Working Textile Processing Paper Processing Agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Others

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa



