EXCHANGE NOTICE 18.7.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 19.7.2017



25 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 19.7.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 18.7.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 19.7.2017



25 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 19.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638669