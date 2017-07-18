The company said that continuing it's business operations is possible only with reduced staff. Production must keep going in the interest of possible future investors.

The German solar module manufacturer will keep its production going with a considerably reduced staff starting in August. The company, which filed for preliminary insolvency in early May, said that its insolvency administrator Horst Piepenburg has already informed staff at manufacturing facilities in Freiberg and Arnstadt of the new plan. It is still unknown how many employees will be affected by the company's decision, or when the lay-offs will be implemented. Much will depend ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...