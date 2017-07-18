

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer of existing | Novae Group plc | |shares to which voting rights are | | |attached(ii): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | X | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Name |The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange | |office (if applicable) |Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Name |Goldman Sachs International | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, | |office (if applicable) |London EC4A 2BB, UK | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was|13/07/2017 | |crossed or reached(vi): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified |17/07/2017 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial |both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total | instruments | (8.A + |issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | 8.B) | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which | 0.00% | 3.03% | 3.03% | 64,425,640 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | n/a | n/a | n/a | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +-------------+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+ +-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +-------------+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A| | | +-------------+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights | | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ |Stock Loan |Open | | 1,950,898 | 3.03% | |(Physical) | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B| 1,950,898 | 3.03% | |1 | | | +-------------+------------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash |of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | | | +-----------------+-------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not | | |control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting| | |rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | X | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv | | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+------+---------------+ | | | % of voting | | | | % of voting | rights through | | | | rights if it | financial | Total of both if it | | Name(xv) | equals or is |instruments if it| equals or is higher | | |higher than the | equals or is | than the notifiable | | | notifiable | higher than the | threshold | | | threshold | notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |The Goldman Sachs | | | | |Group, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |Goldman Sachs (UK) | | | | |L.L.C. | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |Goldman Sachs Group | | | | |UK Limited | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |Goldman Sachs | | 3.03% | 3.03% | |International | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder |N/A | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting rights |N/A | |held | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |The date until which the voting |N/A | |rights will be held | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal | |places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. | | | |General email contact: | |shareholderdisclosures@gs.com | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+------------+ | Place of completion | London | +---------------------+------------+ | Date of completion | 17/07/2017 | +---------------------+------------+



