

UK inflation slowed to a three-month low in June, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices advanced 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.9 percent rise in May. Inflation was expected to remain unchanged at 2.9 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco slowed to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent a month ago.



The consumer prices index including owner occupiers' housing costs climbed 2.6 percent in June versus 2.7 percent in May.



Month-on-month, overall consumer prices remained flat, while economists expected a 0.2 percent gain.



Another report from the ONS showed that output price inflation fell more-than-expected to 3.3 percent annually from 3.6 percent in May. The expected rate was 3.4 percent. This was the slowest rate since December 2016.



At the same time, input price inflation came in at 9.9 percent compared to 12.1 percent a month ago. However, it was faster than the 9.3 percent forecast.



June's 9.9 percent increase was the slowest the rate has grown since September 2016 when it was 7.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices remained unchanged and input prices slid 0.4 percent.



