

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 18 in July from 18.6 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the pound, it fell against the franc. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1527 against the greenback, 129.49 against the yen, 1.1033 against the franc and 0.8849 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX