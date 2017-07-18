$50+ Billion Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive by Product (HUD, Information Display, Infotainment & Navigation, Instrument Cluster, and Telematics), Type (Basic and Advanced), End Market, Fuel Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cockpit electronics market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 51.54 Billion by 2022.



Growth in connected vehicles and rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features to fuel the demand for automotive cockpit electronics market



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growth in connected cars, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, and integration of smartphones with vehicles. The rising trend of hybrid vehicles equipped with advanced automotive cockpit electronics systems is also an important factor to be considered.



The instrument cluster is estimated to hold the largest market size, by volume, of the automotive cockpit electronics market in 2017. This is due to the rise in demand for automobiles across the globe, with every vehicle equipped with a basic or advanced instrument cluster. Infotainment & navigation is estimated to have the second largest market share in the automotive cockpit electronics market as the demand for premium features is increasing rapidly in the automotive industry.



The mid-priced passenger vehicle is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. This is because most of the mid-priced passenger vehicles are now equipped with the infotainment unit, combiner HUD, and basic telematics applications. These systems were initially equipped in the luxury vehicles only. The reducing cost of components along with increasing competition among major players across the ecosystem has also helped to reduce the overall cost of electronics systems. This has led to the inclusion of these features in the mid-priced passenger vehicles at an affordable price.



In 2017, the largest regional market for automotive cockpit electronics is the Asia-Pacific market. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rising disposable income in developing countries like India and China and demand for premium and comfort features. The Asia-Pacific market is also the fastest growing market, in terms of value. It is dominated by China, a key market for automotive cockpit electronics in the region.



Players profiled in the report are:



Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Clarion

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Garmin International, Inc.

Harman International

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmBH

TomTom International BV

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Technological Overview



7 Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive, By Product



8 Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive, By Type



9 Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive, By Fuel Type



10 Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive, By End Market



11 Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive, By Region And Level of Autonomous Driving



12 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzbln6/cockpit

