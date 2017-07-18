sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,096 Euro		-0,018
-1,62 %
WKN: A0LCVG ISIN: GB00B1FLHR07 Ticker-Symbol: CCE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC1,096-1,62 %