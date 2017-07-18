Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Cenkos Securities PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cenkos Securities PLC: Small Cap Advisor of the Year award at the fifth annual Nex Exchange Small Cap Awards 2017 18-Jul-2017 / 10:00 GMT/BST Cenkos Securities plc ("Cenkos" or "the Company") is delighted to announce that on Thursday 22 June 2017, the Company was awarded the Small Cap Advisor of the Year award at the fifth annual Nex Exchange Small Cap Awards 2017. NOTES: Cenkos Securities plc was founded in 2004 and has established a highly successful stockbroking service for corporate and institutional clients. The Company's prime strategy is to build from this base to become the principal UK institutional broker to growing companies who have, or would like to have, their shares admitted to trading on a UK market. Cenkos has raised c GBP15bn in equity finance for its clients over the last 12 years. ENQUIRIES: Julian Morse, Head of Growth Companies Stephen Keys, Head of Growth Companies Corporate Finance Cenkos Securities plc | 020 7397 8900 Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 593529 18-Jul-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2017 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)