Soil Conditioners Market Worth 7.83 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Soil Conditioners Marketby Type (Natural, Synthetic), Solubility (Water-soluble, Hydrogels), Application (Agricultural, Industrial), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), Soil Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Soil Conditioners Market was valued at USD 4.90 Billion in 2016 and is projected to be valued at USD 7.83 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 8.16%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse93 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Soil Conditioners Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soil-conditioner-market-171774013.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of the Soil Conditioners Market is driven by the increased awareness on soil management. On the other hand, low adoption rate is a major restraint to the Soil Conditioners Market. Soil conditioners find multiple applications in the agricultural sector, as well as the industrial sector, which includes tunneling and mining, hence creating more business opportunities for the Soil Conditioners Market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=171774013

Natural soil conditioners, with respect to type, is projected to dominate the Soil Conditioners Market

Natural soil conditioners segment dominated the market as their usage in soil conditioning is traced traditionally for several years. Natural soil conditioners properties such as improving soil structure and reduced compaction in soil along with ease of local availability and trending organic farming concepts are the key factors that are driving this segment market. Within natural soil conditioners, polysaccharide derivatives accounted for the major share in 2016.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=171774013

Agricultural applications are driving the Soil Conditioners Market globally

The agricultural applications segment accounted for a larger share in the Soil Conditioners Market in terms of both, value and volume, in 2016. Soil conditioners plays a prominent role for agricultural application with their ability to improve the soil fertility, texture, and quality. Moreover, soil conditioners are also used for tunneling and mining purposes to loosen the soil for easy excavation and to stabilize the excavated soil.

Clay soil segment is projected to be the fastest growing in the Soil Conditioners Market

The application of soil conditioners in clay soils is projected to grow at the highest rates compared to other soil types as clay soil gets easily compacted and requires loosening of soil particles to support the better plant growth and increased water infiltration rate. Other soil types such as sandy and peat soils require soil conditioners for enhanced water holding capacity.

Asia-Pacific: Lucrative market for opportunities for soil conditioners

The Asia-Pacific region comprise developing countries with vast agricultural lands; the per capita income of the region depends on agricultural activities. Agricultural technologies are widely accepted and practiced in this region. Asia-Pacific dominates the Soil Conditioners Market, with China and Australia & New Zealand leading the market. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Croda International Plc (U.K.), and Clariant International AG (Switzerland).

Browse related reports:

Soil Treatment Market by Type (Soil protection, Organic amendments, pH adjusters), Technology (Physiochemical, Biological, and Thermal), & by Region - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soil-treatment-pest-control-market-958.html

Soil Wetting Agents Market by Form (Liquid and Granular), Application (Turf Care and Agriculture), End-Use Products (Crop Protection Products and Fertilizers), & by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Row) - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soil-wetting-agents-market-%2098113598.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets