PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Half-year Repor

For Immediate Release - July 18, 2017

Production Results of Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant for H1 2017

Chelyabinsk, Russia - July 18, 2017 - Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MICEX: CHZN), Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, is pleased to announce its production results for the six months, ended June 30, 2017.

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (CZP) produced 91,943 tonnes of salable SHG zinc and zinc based alloys in H1 2017, an increase of 2.5% as compared to H1 2016 (89,733 tonnes). 63.1% of metal was supplied to the domestic market (H1 2016: 49.7%).

CZP's affiliated company, Nova Zinc LLC, operator of Akzhal zinc and lead ore mine in Kazakhstan, produced 17,686 tonnes of zinc in zinc concentrate in H1 2017, less than in H12016 (18,348 tonnes). Lead in lead concentrate production amounted to 2,207 tonnes (vs. 3,565 tonnes in H1 2016).

CZP's subsidiary, The Brock Metal Company Limited (the leading UK supplier of zinc die-casting alloys) sold 21,604 tonnes of zinc alloys in H1 2017, 15 % more by as compared to H1 2016 (18,797 tonnes).

About Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc producer. In 2016 the plant produced 174,803 tonnes of salable SHG zinc.

According to consolidated IFRS accounts, revenue in 2016 was RUB 30,347 mln and EBITDA was RUB 6,964 mln.

CZP ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow exchange under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.

