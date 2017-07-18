

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Tuesday amid euro strength as the U.S. healthcare bill failure raised further doubts over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on key economic campaign promises.



A slew of weak earnings updates and disappointing survey results on German investor morale also dented investor sentiment. The ZEW research institute's monthly economic sentiment index fell to 17.5 from 18.6 in June.



The benchmark DAX was down 38 points or 0.30 percent at 12,549 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower in the previous session.



Software AG was fluctuating after reporting a drop in second-quarter license revenues in the Digital Business Platform segment.



Airline Deutsche Lufthansa dropped 1.5 percent after a warning that its unit revenue will be lower in the second half of the year.



Online fashion store Zalando slumped 7 percent as its Q2 sales growth slowed from the previous quarter.



