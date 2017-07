BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower on Tuesday as the euro hit a 14-month high against the dollar on uncertainty surrounding U.S. government policy after two more Republican Senators opposed the Republican healthcare bill.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points or 0.16 percent at 5,221 in late opening deals, with Airbus Group, AXA, Bouygues and Nokia Oyj losing 1-2 percent.



