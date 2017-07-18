Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18th July 2017 at 12.40 p.m.



Tecnotree will start co-operation negotiations in Finland regarding the reduction of maximum twenty positions on financial and productive grounds. The company has worldwide 719 employees of whom 82 work in Finland.



In the frame of the negotiations alternative ways to adjust company's activities in addition to the staff reductions are also handled.



The objective of the negotiations is to adjust the cost level with the current business situation and to improve our operations in order to match the market demands.



Due to the tight financial situation the aim of Tecnotree is to cut additional 5M EUR in 2017 in operational costs in addition to the earlier announced cuts. Mostly, the cost savings will realize in 2018.



