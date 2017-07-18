HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, today announced the release of new Splunk apps to help security, infrastructure, and operations professionals hunt threats and monitor activities in Active Directory and file systems.

"The new apps enable Splunk customers to drive more value from their SIEM solutions by feeding in relevant security and access events and surfacing them on pre-built, easy-to-query dashboards," said Gabriel Gumbs, STEALTHbits VP of Product Strategy. "This approach not only overcomes the data limitations of native logs, it also provides immediate insight into threats like ransomware."

"The Threat Hunting app in particular," added Jonathan Sander, STEALTHbits Chief Technology Officer, "allows security analysts to proactively hunt threats that may get overlooked by user behavior analytics. This is critical because even the most sophisticated machine learning cannot substitute for the trained eye of a security analyst in every case."

In addition to STEALTHbits Threat Hunting App for Splunk that zeros in on perpetrators, sensitive data risks, and privilege escalations, STEALTHbits also offers two other Splunk apps:

An Active Directory App for monitoring and preventing suspicious Active Directory changes and authentications as well as attacks

A File Activity Monitor App for monitoring file access, file deletions, and permission changes across Windows and NAS devices

Because these Splunk apps monitor activity in real-time without reliance on native logging, organizations can respond faster and more effectively to threats -- while saving money on fewer incidents per event.

The free STEALTHbits Apps for Splunk are available for download on the Splunkbase by clicking on the below links:

STEALTHbits Threat Hunting App for Splunk - https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/3646

STEALTHbits Active Directory App for Splunk - https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/3433

STEALTHbits File Activity Monitor App for Splunk - https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/3432

Also available are free trials of the STEALTHbits solutions that work in conjunction with these apps.

The free trial of the STEALTHbits File Activity Monitor utility that works with the Splunk File Activity Monitor App is available here: http://go.stealthbits.com/file-activity-monitor-instant-trial

The free trial of the StealthINTERCEPT solution that works with the Splunk Threat Hunting and Active Directory Apps is available here: http://go.stealthbits.com/stealthintercept-free-instant-trial

