CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- FlitWays (OTC PINK: FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced plans for their strategic expansion into important medium-sized markets throughout the United States. In addition to their existing cities, they are entering an additional 37 to build out the expanding needs of its growing list of clients.

FlitWays' Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our expansion across the U.S. This is our largest market and we want to offer the broadest range of coverage available for our business travelers and enterprise accounts."

The full line of FlitWays' vehicles will be available for use by corporate and business travelers that need ground transportation. With this substantial expansion, more people will have access to reliable and affordable transportation.

FlitWays will be immediately available in the following 37 markets below:

Fresno, California

Ventura, California

El Paso, Texas

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Columbus, Ohio

Charlotte, North Carolina

Denton, Texas

Louisville, Kentucky

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Long Beach, California

Greenville, South Carolina

Atlanta, Georgia

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Cleveland, Ohio

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Sarasota, Florida

Oakland, California

Arlington, Texas

Waukesha, Wisconsin

Charleston, South Carolina

Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Bakersfield, California

Irvine, California

Tacoma, Washington

Salt Lake City, Utah

Vancouver, Washington

Maui, Hawaii

Kansas City, Kansas

Pasadena, California

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Norfolk, Virginia

Boynton-Delray Beach, Florida

Providence, Rhode Island

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Raleigh, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

About FlitWays:

FlitWays, through its innovative software and global network of car services, provides both enterprises and travel distributors a complete and highly differentiated platform of ground transportation management and services. We enable businesses like airlines, hotels, online travel agencies and travel management systems a new way to integrate ground transportation into their existing destination offerings.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit www.FlitWays.com.

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at www.sec.gov.

