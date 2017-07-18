Global $40 Billion Oral Care Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oral Care Market Analysis By Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/Rinse, Denture Products, Dental Accessories), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global oral care market is anticipated to reach USD 40.92 billion by 2025

Growing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and increasing incidence of dental caries has led to high growth of the market.



Awareness about dental hygiene is increasing among people of both developed as well as developing regions. Various awareness programs initiated by major players have led to huge growth of the oral care market. For instance, in 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited successfully completed its annual dental awareness program Oral Health Month 2015' (OHM) in collaboration with Indian Dental Association (IDA).



Growing incidence of dental caries is also accelerating demand for oral care products. Younger people, children in particular, are more prone to dental caries due to their unhealthy food habits. Geriatric population is more prone to oral diseases as with increasing age, bone loss increases, which further propels the demand for these products.



New product development is another significant factor affecting the growth of the market. Innovative products, such as powered toothbrushes, have revolutionized the toothbrush market. Availability of different denture care products and dental accessories is also contributing to growth of the market.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:



- In 2016, the toothpaste segment dominated the oral care market due to increase in number of people using different forms of toothpastes

- The toothbrush segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of innovative designs, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes

- The denture products segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing application of dentures can be attributed to the growth of related products, such as adhesive creams & cleaners

- Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2016 and is also expected to show highest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among people of developing countries, such as India

cipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, primarily due to rising geriatric population and high prevalence of tooth decay in this region

- Some of the key players are Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble; GlaxoSmithKline; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Dr. Fresh, LLC; Lion Corporation; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; and Dentaid

- In 2013, Dentaid expanded its business to the Italian market through its new subsidiary DENTAID Srl, which helped this company geographically expand its oral care business



