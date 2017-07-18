In April 2017, Konecranes won another order for diesel-electric Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes from its long-term customer SEA-invest. SEA-invest will add three Model 6 machines to its existing fleet of 36 cranes. Thanks to Konecranes' continuous production concept, all three cranes will be put into operation still this year.



The order includes two Model 6 four-rope grab cranes for bulk handling (max. capacity 100 t, max. outreach 51 m) for SEA-invest's terminals in Ghent (Belgium) and Rouen (France) as well as one Model 6 two-rope crane (125 t, 51 m) for Antwerp (Belgium).



With the Rouen and Ghent cranes, SEA-invest intends to further strengthen its position in the global bulk handling market. The Antwerp crane will help the customer to accelerate its growing container handling activities. Philippe Van de Vyvere, Managing Director, SEA-invest: "Together with our dedicated terminals in France, our recent acquisition of Independent Maritime Terminal in Antwerp will form the backbone of our growing container and reefer handling business. As we operate Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes in many of our 25 European and African locations, it is simply logical that we now opt for the same technology with regard to this relatively recent container activity and as a sustainable extension of our bulk activities in Belgium and France."



Giuseppe Di Lisa, Sales & Marketing Director, Mobile Harbor Cranes, Konecranes, is pleased that many terminal operators around the globe are impressed by the qualities of Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes: "Worldwide, our cranes are in high demand. We are proud that our technology has convinced SEA invest once again, one of our most loyal customers."



Further information: Media: Giuseppe Di Lisa, Sales & Marketing Director, Mobile Harbor Cranes, Konecranes Email: giuseppe.dilisa@konecranes.com or phone: +49 211 7102 3771



Investors and Analysts: Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Email: miikka.kinnunen@konecranes.com or phone: +358 20 427 2050



This press release together with a downloadable picture is available at our website www.konecranes.com



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).