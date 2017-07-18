Osirium Confirms DACH Distribution Partner

READING, England, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI.L), a UK-based cyber-security software provider, has today announced that it has signed its first distribution partner in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). Ectacom Gmbh (http://www.ectacom.com) will work closely alongside Osirium to build a broad reseller channel and develop business opportunities in the territory.

With an established range of business partners, ectacom will first introduce the Osirium Privileged Access Management proposition to partners and customers. Channel recruitment plans and targets will be aggressive and all activities will complement the initiatives already in progress, following Riko Schick's recent appointment as Business Development Director.

"Ectacom is an exciting partner for us," said David Guyatt, CEO at Osirium. "Giving us our first distributor partner footprint in mainland Europe it was critical we made the right choice. The business is well established and offers a pure approach to the security market which means vast knowledge and experience."

Osirium's decision to build a channel network in the DACH region is part of a longer-term growth strategy and the approach mirrors that already taken in the UK. Osirium has also announced partnerships in the Middle East & North Africa and Asia Pacific.

"The security arena is constantly evolving and there is always a hunger in the market to understand game-changing technologies," said Tomé Spasov, Executive Head of Operations at ectacom. "We look for vendors that approach a security problem with common-sense. Osirium has a leading-edge technology in the market, and has created a strong presence. Bringing a PAM solution into our portfolio adds significant value to our end-to-end security offering. We know there is demand to be met."

If you are interested in learning more about Osirium, or want to express an interest in how to become a partner in Germany, please access http://www.osirium.com or http://www.osirium.de

About ectacom

ectacom GmbH is an independent business development distributor for complex IT solutions and specialised services.On the one hand, we see ourselves as a business developer for visionary technologies and, on the other, as a sourcing expert and a technology enabler for our partners.

We offer our partners access to the latest market and technology trends at all times, helping them to exploit new markets and high-margin business potential. Accredited IT experts, integrators and consulting companies have trusted in our technological and service expertise for years. Value-added services, product evaluations, installation, configuration and set-up services as well as support services top off our value-added profile.

About Osirium.

Osirium protects critical IT assets, infrastructures and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing Privileged Accounts, removing unnecessary access and powers of Privileged Account users, deterring legitimate Privileged Account users from abusing their roles and containing the effects of a breach if one does happen.

The team has developed the concept of Virtual Air Gap to separate users from passwords, with Osirium's Privileged Task Management module further strengthening Privileged Account security and delivering impressive return on investment ("ROI") for customers.