

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Tuesday after lower inflation figures eased pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.



U.K. consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low of 2.6 percent in June, following a 2.9 percent rise in May, data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Economists expected inflation to remain unchanged.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,405 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Spread-betting firm IG Group soared 9 percent after it reported an uptick in annual profits despite regulatory clampdown.



Royal Mail rallied 3 percent on reporting slightly improved revenues for the first quarter.



Property developer British Land climbed 3.2 percent after announcing a 300 million pound share buyback.



Standard Life rose half a percent after India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance received board approval for an initial public offering.



Miner Rio Tinto fell 1.2 percent on lowering its export guidance for iron ore.



Tullow Oil lost 3 percent after oil prices closed about 1 percent lower on Monday on signs of steady output from producers.



International Consolidated Airlines Group lost 1.7 percent and EasyJet fell nearly 2 percent after their German peer Lufthansa warned its unit revenue will be lower in the second half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX