Global Transplantation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2017 & 2025

The "Transplantation Market By Product (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Preservation Solutions), By Application (Organ, Tissue Transplantation), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global transplantation market is expected to reach USD 51.0 billion by the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%

Growing incidence of organ failure has resulted in massive growth in the transplantation market. Rising demand for transplant products such as tissue products, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation solutions is a major factor anticipated to boost growth of the market during forecast period. Thus, many biotechnology and medical device companies have begun to concentrate on the development of advanced transplant products for management of organ failure.



Technological advancement in organ transplantation methods is another major factor supporting the market growth. The development of novel & improved transplant products such as tissue products and surgical instruments has majorly contributed to the expansion of the sector.



In addition, introduction of advanced tissue products such as DeNovo NT Graft, Chondrofix Osteochondral Allograft, and DuraMatrix Collagen Dura Substitute Membrane provides higher benefits during treatment.



In addition, computerized support systems with advanced systems and software allow easy & effective maintenance of tissues. Thus, availability of such advanced techniques supports increase in the number of organ transplant procedures.



Some of the major players include



AbbVie, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Stryker

21st Century Medicine

BioLifeSolutions, Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

