sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

164,10 Euro		+1,70
+1,05 %
WKN: 869561 ISIN: US91324P1021 Ticker-Symbol: UNH 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
162,59
164,11
12:51
162,76
164,35
12:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC164,10+1,05 %