

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.42 billion, or $2.46 per share. This was higher than $1.89 billion, or $1.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $50.05 billion. This was up from $46.49 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.42 Bln. vs. $1.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.0% -EPS (Q2): $2.46 vs. $1.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q2): $50.05 Bln vs. $46.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 to $9.90



