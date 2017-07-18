Jaguar Mining Reports Operating Performance and Lower Cash Costs for Q2 2017; Revises Full Year Gold Production to 95,000 - 105,000 Ounces

TSX:JAG

TORONTO, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced second quarter 2017 ("Q2 2017") preliminary operational results for its core assets located in the Iron Quadrangle area of Minas Gerais, Brazil. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise expressed. Full financial results are expected to be released after August 9, 2017.

Second Quarter 2017 Highlights

Consolidated operating performance in Q2 2017, including significant progress made at Turmalina, resulted in total H1 2017 consolidated gold production of 42,061 ounces. Q2 2017 consolidated gold production totaled 19,749 ounces, grade was 3.18 g/t, and recovery was 91%.

The Company is committed to achieving strong gold production in 2017, and has revised its production guidance to 95,000 - 105,000 ounces compared to the previously announced range of 100,000 - 110,000 ounces reflecting the challenging first half of the year. Management is confident that the improving trend achieved over the course of the second quarter will be sustained, and that production is expected to be at the high end of the range, exceeding the 2016 level. Improved operating performance across all sites is expected to increase production in H2 2017, resulting in continued improvement in cash costs. In particular, production from Turmalina is expected to return to normal production levels as operational challenges previously encountered, are no longer affecting production cycles.

Consolidated cash costs improved throughout Q2 2017, including June 2017 cash costs of approximately $797 per ounce sold. Preliminary cash costs for Q2 2017 were $857 per ounce sold compared to Q1 2017 cash costs of $924 and $758 per ounce sold for Q2 2016. Continued Company-wide cost reduction programs and a focus on profitable ounce production and waste reduction resulted in lower unitary costs.

Preliminary cash balance of approximately $20.6 million as of June 30, 2017 , compared to a cash balance of $18.2 million at March 31, 2017 . The cash position includes a secured facility for $5.0 million from Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector) LP, and a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $5.9 million , which closed on June 15 .

Growth exploration programs continued to advance during the quarter with the development of exploration drives for deep drilling being completed at Pilar and Turmalina. At Pilar, drilling is targeting Levels 11-16 up to 350 m below current development and 250 vertical m below the current Inferred Resources. At Turmalina, drilling is targeting Levels 12-16 up to 420 m below current development and 300 vertical m below the current Inferred Resources. Drill results are expected to add to the current Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Rodney Lamond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar commented, "Consolidated operating performance during the second quarter, included a steady improvement from Turmalina, which contributed to first half 2017 production of 42,061 ounces, and now positions the Company to deliver on its revised 2017 production guidance of 95,000 - 105,000 ounces of gold. Turmalina improved during the quarter and ended Q2 2017 with significantly stronger production in June compared to April following the decision to leave Level 9 and commence development and mining of Level 10 in Orebody A. As expected, the mining of Level 10 performed very well and the isolated ground control issues encountered in an area of Level 9 have been negated. Additionally, in early June, Turmalina physical results included an increase in grade as the mining of higher-grade stopes in Level 10 continued."

"Lower cash costs are a direct result of Company-wide cost reduction programs and a focus on profitable ounce production and waste reduction at the mine level. For the month of June, unit costs were approximately $797 per ounce sold. Lower cash costs for the second quarter is a notable improvement as the decrease in cash costs was achieved despite lower than forecast ounces sold."

"Moving forward into the second half of 2017, we are committed to further performance improvements and cost reductions. We will continue the development of Level 10 and mine the higher-grade ore shoots in Orebody C at Turmalina. At Pilar, we expect to benefit from the past year of development and the mining of the higher-grade BF and BFII Orebodies. Our Growth Exploration Programs continue to advance at both Pilar and Turmalina and we expect to deliver the drilling results of these programs over the second half of the year."

Quarterly Operating Summary









Operating

Summary Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Q1 2017 Turmalina Pilar Roca

Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roca

Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roca

Grande Total Tonnes milled (t) 112,000 85,000 19,000 216,000 124,000 72,000 21,000 217,000 113,000 84,000 17,000 214,000 Average head grade (g/t) 3.37 3.16 2.15 3.18 4.10 3.62 2.18 3.76 3.79 3.39 2.12 3.50 Recovery % 91 90 90 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 Gold ounces























Produced (oz) 10,870 7,702 1,197 19,769 15,083 7,804 1,335 24,222 12,736 8,485 1,071 22,292 Sold (oz) 10,815 6,625 1,013 18,453 15,035 7,622 1,313 23,970 13,536 9,422 1,076 24,035 Financial data























Cash operating costs

(per oz sold) ** $696 $1,039 $1,374 $857 $586 $958 $1,578 $758 $738 $1,092 $1,787 $924 Average realized

gold price ($/oz)





$1,269





$1,251





$1,215 Development























Primary (m) 519 218 102 839 1,166 600 91 1,857 366 470 74 910 Exploration (m) 56 - - 56 - 44 - 44 104 13 34 151 Secondary (m) 292 577 120 989 693 267 357 1,317 754 614 14 1,382 Diamond drilling (m) 4,676 6,206 186 11,068 5,251 3,231 1,004 9,486 6,080 5,218 567 11,864 **Q2 2017 Financial data is preliminary





















Q2 2017 consolidated gold production totaled 19,749 ounces, grade was 3.18 g/t Au and recovery was 91%.

Turmalina Gold Mine produced 11,081 ounces of gold, lower than Q2 2016 and Q1 2017 production levels, however production at Turmalina demonstrated steady improvement during the quarter.

Turmalina continues to develop and is now mining in Block 10 of Orebody A after Block 9 was temporarily interrupted due to ground rehabilitation issues during Q1 2017. Block 10 has performed in line with expectations and mining is expected to ramp back up to normal levels during the second half of 2017 as development and mining return to a more normal cycle. Turmalina is reviewing methods for stabilizing the isolated areas of Block 9 and returning to finish mining later this year.

Pilar Gold Mine production of 7,702 ounces in Q2 2017 declined compared to strong Q1 2017 results, however, production improvements in the later part of the quarter started to reflect the advancing ore development into the higher-grade Orebodies BF and BFII.



Roca Grande Mine produced 1,197 ounces of gold a slight decrease from Q2 2016, and a slight improvement compared to Q1 2017. Grades of 2.15 g/t and recoveries remained steady at 90%.

Consolidated Monthly Cost Per Ounce Sold



Monthly Q1 2017 Monthly Q2 2017 Quarterly

January February March April May June Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Q1 2017 Cash operating costs

(per ounce sold) $891 $937 $945 $1,017 $823 $797 $857 $758 $924

The Company has made significant progress with its cost reduction and operational excellence programs headed by the consulting group Aquila Institute.

Throughout H1 2017, Aquila worked with all sites to set up operational excellence teams responsible for reviewing business processes to identify efficiency and productivity opportunities as well as direct cost reduction opportunities.

Several process improvements have been implemented including equipment utilization, availability, and shut down for off working hours. Other initiatives include working with the sites to improve tire life on underground equipment.

The Company also implemented direct cost reductions at the mines to improve overall costs. These initiatives include renegotiating and rationalizing contracts, and the purchase of new equipment to retire older equipment with higher operating costs.



On June 1, 2017 the Roca Grande mine changed from four crews working three shifts per day, seven days per week to two crews working two shifts per day, five days per week. The reduced crews are expected to achieve a similar level of production at a lower cost per tonne produced.

2017 Guidance

The Company is committed to achieving strong production in 2017, above 2016 production levels. 2017 production guidance has been revised to 95,000 - 105,000 ounces compared to 100,000 - 110,000 ounces previously announced.

2017 Guidance Turmalina Complex Caeté Complex Consolidated Low High Low High Low High Gold production (ounces) 60,000 65,000 40,000 45,000 95,000 105,000

Preliminary Cash Balance

Preliminary cash balance of approximately $20.6 million as at June 30, 2017, compared to a cash balance of $18.2 million at March 31, 2017. Q2 2017 cash balance continues to reflect the impact of a stronger foreign Brazilian currency, accelerated exploration, and approximately $2.0 million in principal and interest repayments towards debt facilities. On June 9, 2017, the Company closed a secured loan facility with Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector) LP for $5.0 million. On June 15, 2017, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $5.9 million. Net proceeds from the loan facility and private placement will be used for continuing capital investment programs and working capital needs.

2017 Growth Exploration and Mineral Resources Highlights

An incremental $8.0 million is expected to be spent on a major growth exploration program in 2017 and 2018. Approximately $6.0 million has been dedicated to core assets to test the down-plunge continuities of Orebodies A, B, and C at Turmalina and Orebodies BFII and BF at Pilar to increase identified Mineral Resources (see news release dated June 21, 2017 ), including the potential discovery of new resources at the high priority targets such as Pacheca and Cubas near Pilar. The remaining $2.0 million will be distributed towards other growth targets in and around the existing core assets.



is expected to be spent on a major growth exploration program in 2017 and 2018. Approximately has been dedicated to core assets to test the down-plunge continuities of Orebodies A, B, and C at Turmalina and Orebodies BFII and BF at Pilar to increase identified Mineral Resources (see news release dated ), including the potential discovery of new resources at the high priority targets such as Pacheca and Cubas near Pilar. The remaining will be distributed towards other growth targets in and around the existing core assets. Jaguar provided an update on its Exploration Growth Program and announced the acquisition of a new strategic land position (see news release dated June 21, 2017 ) located 4.5 km west of the Caeté Mill, increasing the total registered RG Mine concession by 1,000 hectares. The Company believes that the expanded land position, adds significant value to the overall RG concession area as it is strategically located just west of the RG Mine, and contains 7.5 km of contiguous Banded Iron Formation ("BIF") as well as a large number of historic Portuguese workings from the late 17 th and 18 th centuries.



) located 4.5 km west of the Caeté Mill, increasing the total registered RG Mine concession by 1,000 hectares. The Company believes that the expanded land position, adds significant value to the overall RG concession area as it is strategically located just west of the RG Mine, and contains 7.5 km of contiguous Banded Iron Formation ("BIF") as well as a large number of historic Portuguese workings from the late 17 and 18 centuries. At Pilar, the deep horizon exploration drive in the hanging wall of the mine at Level 7-4 is now complete, with three contract diamond drills currently in operation. The drilling program is designed to extend resources targeting Levels 11-16 up to 350 m below current development and 250 vertical m below the current Inferred Resources. The program will test the down-plunge extension and continuity of Orebodies BFII, BF, and BA . Drilling results for this program will be announced in the second half of 2017. It is expected that the drilling results will add to the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources of Pilar, which are expected to be updated in early Q1 2018.



Drilling results for this program will be announced in the second half of 2017. It is expected that the drilling results will add to the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources of Pilar, which are expected to be updated in early Q1 2018.

At Turmalina, the deep horizon exploration platform on Level 10-1 is now complete. Diamond drilling from the platform is intended to reach Levels 12-16, up to 420 vertical m below the current development and 300 m below the current Inferred Resources. Currently one contracted underground exploration drill has been set up and up to three additional contracted underground exploration drills will be moved from Pilar to Turmalina to complete deep drilling once the exploration program is completed at Pilar.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Geraldo Guimarães Vieira dos Santos, BSc Geo., MAIG-3946 (CP), Geology Manager, who is an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of black gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 192,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex (Pilar and Roca Grande mines, and Caeté Plant) which combined, produce more than 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website atwww.jaguarmining.com.

