Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size Worth $158.8 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpharmaceutical packaging marketis expected to reach USD 158.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for pharmaceuticals coupled with increased emphasis on product packaging is expected to drive market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Pharmaceutical packaging market comprises wide array of products. The demand for these products is expected to grow rapidly on account of fortification of medicines and drugs against exterior impacts. However, the packaging materials and products need to bear the brunt of stringent government regulations and growing market for counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Counterfeit pharmaceuticals are expected to pose a major threat to manufacturers.

North America is a dominant region in the market backed by thriving pharmaceutical industry and rapid new product introduction. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly on account of rising pharmaceutical manufacturing in China and India. The growing trend of contract packaging in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to further augment market growth in Asia Pacific.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis By Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil), By Product (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Aluminum foil material segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025 owing to rising demand for packaging of special purpose drugs.

Paper and paperboard is the second largest product segment and is expected to reach USD 40.83 billion by 2025 due to growing demand in secondary packaging products.

by 2025 due to growing demand in secondary packaging products. Blister packs in the primary pharmaceutical packaging product category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2025 on account of growing demand in oral drugs.

The market share of Asia Pacific is expected to reach 33% in 2025 owing to growing demand for pharmaceuticals and presence of large number of plastic manufacturers

is expected to reach 33% in 2025 owing to growing demand for pharmaceuticals and presence of large number of plastic manufacturers The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025 backed by growing demand for medicines in Tanzania , Nigeria and South Africa .

& region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025 backed by growing demand for medicines in , and . The market is highly dispersed due to the presence of a large number of small and large manufacturers

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Wound Care Sealants Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wound-care-sealants-market

Autoimmune Treatment Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/autoimmune-treatment-market

Genetic Analysis Services Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/genetic-analysis-services-market

Contract Research Organization Market -http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contract-research-organization-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical packaging market on the basis of material, product, end-use and region:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Plastics & Polymers HDPE Polyester LDPE PVC Paper & Paperboard Glass Aluminum Foil Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Primary Packaging Plastic Bottles Caps & Closures Parenteral Containers Blister Packs Prefillable Inhalers Pouches Medication Tubes Others Secondary Packaging Prescription Containers Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories Tertiary Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Contract Packaging Retail Pharmacy Institutional Pharmacy Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South Africa Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com