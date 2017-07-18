Worldwide Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market: Booming Retail Sector at the Forefront of Driving Growth, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent participants in the global point of sale (PoS) receipt printer market are Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Bixolon Co., Ltd., SEIKO EPSON CORP., Posiflex Technology, Inc., HP Development Company L.P., Transact Technologies, Inc., POS-X, Star Micronics, Inc., TVS Electronics, and ZIH Corp.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global point of sale (PoS) receipt printer market to rise at a 7.7% CAGR from 2016 to 2025 to become worth US$ 4.2 bn by 2025.

Presence of Major Retail Brands Powers North America Market

The different types of point of sale (PoS) receipt printers available in the market are desktop receipt printer and mobile receipt printer. Among the two, the desktop receipt printer is estimated to contribute a substantial share in the market. This is because desktop receipt printer segment contains different alternatives to support any PoS machine to provide high quality printing speeds with paper jam detection. It supports essential receipt printing, slip printing or check validation. It includes all the critical desktop printer required to support various point of sale receipt printer application software, tools, and technologies. Examples of such desktop printer are thermal desktop printer, impact desktop printer with USB or Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility.

Geographically, the key segments of the global point of sale (PoS) receipt printers market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America holds a dominant share in the global point of sale (PoS) receipt printers market and going forward too, is slated to retain its leading share. Primarily driving expansion in the North America market is Canada and the U.S. The two countries are home to many big names in retail such as Walgreen, Wal-Mart Stores, The Home Depot, Costco, The Kroger Co, Target, etc., and this is what makes them leading market in the region. The overall market in North America was worth US$591.47 mn in 2015.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20990

Efficacy and Speed of PoS Receipt Printers Driving Market

A number of factors are said to be driving the market for point of sale (PoS) receipt printers which are mainly used to generate the receipt or bill of the transactions such as tickets and sales receipt. The unique perceived benefit of PoS receipt printers are that they are accurate, efficient, and effective and hence produce quality receipts and within the shortest time. This has led to their swift uptake in the proliferating retail and hospitality sector in the recent years. Other sectors promoting demand for point of sale (PoS) receipt printers are healthcare, warehouse/distribution, and entertainment. It serves to fulfill their need for mobility too.

One factor, providing headwinds to the global point of sale (PoS) receipt printers market, however, is the increasing adoption of cloud based point of sale system. This is because of a rising crop of environmentally conscious consumers shifting towards paperless transaction.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/point-of-sale-receipt-printer-market.htm

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market (Type - Desktop Receipt Printer and Mobile Receipt Printer; Technologies - Thermal, Impact/Dot Matrix, and Inkjet; End Use - Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse / Distribution, and Entertainment (Field Service, Government, and Transportation) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

The global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market is segmented as follows:

Global PoS Receipt Printer, by Type

Desktop Receipt Printer

Mobile Receipt Printer

Global PoS Receipt Printer, by Technologies

Thermal

Impact/Dot Matrix

Inkjet

Global PoS Receipt Printer, by End-Use

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse / Distribution

Entertainment

Others (Field Service, Government, Transportation, etc.)

Global PoS Receipt Printer, by Geography

- North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

- Europe

Germany

France

The U.K

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of APAC

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

- South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Top Research Report by TMR:

E-SIM Card Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/e-sim-card-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/e-sim-card-market.html Enhanced Vision System Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enhanced-vision-system-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.techyounme.com/