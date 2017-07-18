

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) said it raised its outlook for 2017 GAAP net earnings to a range of $9.20 to $9.35 per share and adjusted net earnings to a range of $9.75 to $9.90 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.8 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Previously, the company expected annual GAAP net earnings of $9.10 to $9.30 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $9.65 to $9.85 per share.



'Continued strong revenue growth from new business and exceptional customer retention reflects the confidence customers place in our commitment to and effectiveness in meeting their health care needs,' said Stephen J. Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX