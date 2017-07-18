Olfactory Biosciences Corp: OLFC Creates New Spin-off Company Dedicated to Launching NOXO Sensory Spectrum Disorders Gel and NOXO Binge Control

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Olfactory Biosciences Corp. (OTC PINK: OLFC) is pleased to announce a New Spin-off Company Dedicated to Launching NOXO Sensory Spectrum Disorders Gel™ and NOXO Binge Control™

New NOXO Sensory Spectrum Disorders Gel™ contains therapeutic natural ingredients, which are delivered to the brain via the olfactory receptors after topical application under the nose. Once NOXO Sensory Spectrum Disorders Gel™ is inhaled, the NOXO molecules transport their "messages" directly to the brain's emotional center-the limbic system, and there is an improvement in sensory messaging processing.

Topical Application

Sensory Meltdowns are Neurological. A child with sensory processing disorder or autism may find that meltdowns are eliminated with NOXO Sensory Spectrum Disorders Gel™, or it has helped improve behavior and social engagement.

NOXO Binge Control™

For many people, compulsive overeating is part of a cycle that starts with a restrictive diet. Many call it the "eat, repent, repeat" cycle. You might begin a diet because you feel bad about your weight or size but find that it's too hard to stick to -- especially if you use food as a coping tool. Eventually, you hit a breaking point and binge on "forbidden" foods, and then the guilt and shame set in, and the restrictions begin again. This cycle can be avoided with NOXO Binge Control™

Corporate: OLFC is creating a spin-off company to market the above products. This spinoff will provide shareholders ownership in two leading and focused companies while providing the opportunity to value our proprietary products. "We believe this spinoff will create significant shareholder value," said Rick Stevenson, President, and CEO.

Ingredients: A special proprietary formulation of Phytonutrients and Phytochemicals taken from plants, flowers, roots, and seeds. All ingredients are in a soy base which is FDA approved for cosmetic use. The specific chemical identities of the ingredients in this mixture are considered by us to be trade secrets and are withheld in accordance with the provisions of the 1910.1200 of the Code of Federal Regulations.

