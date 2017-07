BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (CLNT) announced the company's board has formed a special committee to evaluate and engage in discussions with ECrent Capital Holdings Limited regarding potential business cooperation and a potential acquisition by the company of ECrent.



The Special Committee has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC as its financial advisor to assist it in its review and evaluation of the potential transactions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX