

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, with a stronger euro and mixed earnings updates weighing on investor sentiment.



The euro hit a 14-month high against the dollar on uncertainty surrounding U.S. government policy after two more Republican Senators opposed the Republican healthcare bill.



In economic releases, the ZEW research institute's monthly economic sentiment index for Germany fell to 17.5 from 18.6 in June, while U.K. consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low of 2.6 percent in June, helping ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.4 percent at 385.14 in late opening deals after ending little changed with a positive bias the previous day.



The German DAX was down half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 reversed early losses to trade marginally higher.



Ericsson shares plunged 10.5 percent. The Swedish telecoms giant announced fresh cost-cutting measures after delivering weak second-quarter results. Rival Nokia Oyj declined 2.5 percent.



Norwegian fertilizer company Yara slumped 5 percent on reporting weaker second-quarter results, primarily reflecting lower commodity margins.



German airline Deutsche Lufthansa dropped 1.5 percent after a warning that its unit revenue will be lower in the second half of the year. British peer International Consolidated Airlines Group lost 1.5 percent and EasyJet shed 1.4 percent.



Online fashion store Zalando plummeted 8 percent as its Q2 sales growth slowed from the previous quarter.



Novartis rallied 2.2 percent. The Swiss pharmaceutical firm confirmed its full-year guidance despite reporting a fall in second-quarter core earnings.



Royal Mail rallied 3 percent on reporting slightly improved revenues for the first quarter.



