

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata Solutions (MDSO) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $18.77 million, or $0.31 per share. This was up from $14.79 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $137.41 million. This was up from $114.61 million last year.



Medidata Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $18.77 Mln. vs. $14.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.2% -Revenue (Q2): $137.41 Mln vs. $114.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.9%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $538 - $562 Mln



