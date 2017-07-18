

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN), a manufacturer of irrigation equipment, announced Tuesday the appointment of Timothy Hassinger as president and chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, effective October 16.



Hassinger will succeed President and CEO Rick Parod, who previously announced he is retiring later this year after 17 years of service to the company.



Hassinger, 55, currently serves as President and CEO of Dow AgroSciences, a subsidiary of Dow Chemical Co.



A 33-year veteran of Dow AgroSciences, Hassinger has held a series of senior leadership positions throughout his career across a variety of the company's domestic and international business units.



Prior to becoming President and CEO of Dow AgroSciences in 2014, he served as the company's Global Commercial Leader and Vice President for the Crop Protection Global Business Unit.



He was also Vice President for the Dow AgroSciences business in the Europe, Latin America, and Pacific regions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX