

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $202 million, or $1.13 per share. This was higher than $103 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $202 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 96.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06



