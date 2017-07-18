SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, today announced that founder and CEO Brynne Kennedy has been named a 2017 Game Changer by Workforce magazine. The distinction honors Kennedy as one of the 25 leaders under the age of 40 making a significant mark on the HR profession.

Kennedy founded MOVE Guides in 2012 after experiencing a series of cumbersome relocations, and went on to launch the first enterprise software platform and employee support model for managing the global mobile workforce. Since then, the company has experienced astronomical growth, nearly tripling in 2016 while earning significant market share in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia.

"I'm thrilled to be one of Workforce magazine's 2017 Game Changers and to be included among this elite group of individuals working to drive the industry forward," Kennedy said. "Our modern, technology-driven approach to workforce mobility has won business from the largest traditional relocation management companies, and has driven vast improvements in employee and employer satisfaction. This award further validates our team's hard work and shared vision."

The Workforce Game Changers competition recognizes the next generation of workplace leaders transforming the HR space. Winners are selected by the senior writers and editors of Workforce, based on the professional accomplishments and personal achievements of each nominee. Kennedy was selected as a 2017 Game Changer for changing the way companies manage the mobile workforce in the digital age.

Kennedy is a passionate advocate for global and social mobility and believes that more open borders foster economic growth and position societies and companies for the future. As CEO, she has positioned MOVE Guides as the industry leader in the Global Mobility Management (GMM) market, where companies spend more than $200 billion annually. Traditional relocation service providers have become outmoded by today's requirements for increased speed, flexibility and real-time analytics coupled with an exemplary employee experience. MOVE Guides combines the best of global mobility management technology and the best of program management in a single flexible solution to help companies ensure employee satisfaction, increase efficiency and productivity, and safeguard financial controls and compliance.

Kennedy has previously been recognized as "Entrepreneur of the Year" in The Women in IT Awards, "Entrepreneur of the Year" in The Women of the Future Awards, received the "Distinguished Alumni Entrepreneur Award" from London Business School and was named one of Management Today's "35 under 35."

At the beginning of 2017, Kennedy launched Mobilty4All, a non-profit initiative dedicated to fostering an open, global and mobile world. Through the program, MOVE Guides will contribute one percent of revenue and resources to provide global mobility to those fleeing war and poverty.

