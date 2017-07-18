HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today shared details of strong performance through the second quarter of 2017. With several new high-profile clients, new product releases and updates and recognition from across the industry, the company is poised for ongoing growth and success.

"Phenom People continues on a path of innovation in the Talent Relationship Marketing space, and the acknowledgement we've received so far this year from reputable organizations like Gartner, IDC and HRO Today are proof that we are moving in the right direction," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "Focused on our industry-leading solutions, we look forward to supporting new and existing clients as we continue to grow."

Addition of New Clients

Phenom People welcomed some high profile clients including: Brooksource, national IT employment and consulting agency; DaVita, Fortune 500 healthcare organization; Loblaw, Canada's food and pharmacy leader; Microsoft, worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions; Philips, leading health technology company; and Ten-X, real-estate technology company.

New Features and Upgrades

Phenom People remains committed to innovation, releasing new features and updates, including:

Job Description Scoring: For optimal candidate attraction, job descriptions are now scored based on overall strength as well as tone. Any words or phrases identified as issues are also highlighted for easy identification and correction.

Fresh Reporting User Interface: To improve access and viewing capabilities for talent analytics, an updated look and feel has been provided to the new reporting dashboard.

New Reports: New category page, job reports, and the ability to export reports.

Industry Acknowledgements & Accolades

In the second quarter of 2017, Phenom People received recognition and awards from several reputable organizations. In April, Phenom People's Talent Relationship Marketing Cloud Platform was recognized for its innovation and awarded a 2017 TekTonic Award during the HRO Today Forum. Additionally, Phenom People was named in the May 2017 "Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management" report by Gartner, Inc., the world's premier information technology research and advisory firm. In June, Phenom People was included in a new report from International Data Corporation (IDC) titled "IDC Innovators: Talent Discovery, 2017."

Looking Forward

"We are looking toward the future, taking into account the way the industry is changing as a whole. Building on this, Phenom People is working to produce product features that help organizations transform the way they manage their candidate experience and recruit the right talent," said Bayireddi. "As we keep expanding globally, you'll see Talent Relationship Marketing helping to influence recruiting processes of top organizations for the better."

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including Citrix, General Electric, General Motors, Hershey, Microsoft and Philips.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com or learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.