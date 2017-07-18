LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Jackpotjoy PLC (LSE: JPJ)

LONDON (UK) 18 July 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, will announce financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 June 2017 on 15 August 2017.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 15 August 2017. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'Jackpotjoy' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free 0808 109 0700 Canada toll free 1 800 608 0547 USA toll free 1 866 966 5335 Standard international access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 14 September 2017 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 8097981#

Standard international +44 (0) 20 8196 1998

About Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7812 142118 Amanda Brewer,Vice President of Corporate Communications +1 416 720 8150 Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 207 523 8000 Bruce Garrow, Emma Gabriel, Richard Andrews Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 203 207 7800 Chris Bowman, Mark Whitmore, Laure Fine Media Enquiries: Finsbury +44 207 251 3801 James Leviton, Andy Parnis

Contact:

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



