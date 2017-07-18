sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,514 Euro		-0,01
-0,13 %
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACKPOTJOY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACKPOTJOY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.07.2017 | 13:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Jackpotjoy plc - Notice of Results

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jackpotjoy plc (LSE:JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, will announce financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 June 2017 on 15 August 2017.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 15 August 2017. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote'Jackpotjoy' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free                  0808 109 0700
    Canada toll free              1 800 608 0547
    USA toll free                 1 866 966 5335
    Standard international access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 14 September 2017 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 8097981#

Standardinternational+44(0)2081961998

About Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (http://www.intercasino.com), Costa (http://www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (http://www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (http://www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (http://www.starspins.com) and Botemania (http://www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visithttp://www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations,
+44(0)7812-142118

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1-416-720-8150

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
Bruce Garrow, Emma Gabriel, Richard Andrews
+44-207-523-8000

Berenberg (Joint Broker)
Chris Bowman, Mark Whitmore, Laure Fine
+44-203-207-7800

Media Enquiries: Finsbury
James Leviton, Andy Parnis
+44-207-251-3801



© 2017 PR Newswire