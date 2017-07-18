Safety Helmet (Hard Hat) Market Size to Reach $3.19 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global safety helmet market to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2025, driven by rising awareness among the employees about safety, surge in construction sector in developing countries, and strict safety norms mandating the use of safety helmet. An increasing industrialization and construction sectors in countries such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil and Africa is also expected to create demand for safety helmets.

In 2016, North America dominates the safety helmet market accounting for one-third of the market share by revenue. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period due to increasing demand of safety helmets in construction and manufacturing industries. Variety of materials are used to manufacture industrial safety helmets such as PE, ABS, and PC.PE helmets are manufactured from thermoplastic materials. Higher tensile strength and attractive design makes it suitable for construction, agriculture, mining, sand blasting, welding, and chemical industries. ABS helmets are durable than PE helmet and is widely used in oil & gas industries and nuclear power plant due to high impact resistance and electrical insulator properties. Hard hats are used in food industry to protect head from abrasion and bumping. Bump caps are lightweight hard hat made up of either low density polyethylene or plastic. It is used where possibility of bumping one's head on equipment prevails, however, it is not effective in absorbing larger impact. These are suitable for food processing industries, warehouse, auto repair and small-scale manufacturing companies.

The global safety helmet market is marked by the presence of multiple active vendors, including companies such as 3M, Honeywell, MSA, and Delta plus.

Hexa Research has segmented the global safety helmet market on the basis of type, application, specification and region:

Segmentation by Type, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

PE

ABS

PC

Segmentation by Application, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Segmentation by Specification, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

Hard Hats Type I Type II

Bump Caps Soft bump caps Hard bump caps



Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

North America US

Europe Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Central and South America

Middle East

Africa

