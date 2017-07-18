Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Peak Resorts' Revenue Jumped 13% for the Quarter and 29% for the Fiscal Year

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SKIS, following the Company's posting of its fourth quarter and quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 13, 2017. The ski resort owner's EPS rose 4%, while its cash and cash equivalents soared 500% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

Peak Resorts' revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2017, was $51.26 million, up 13%, or $5.8 million, compared to revenue of $45.48 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers missed analysts' estimates of $52.9 million.

For FY17, Peak Resorts' revenue surged 29%, or $27.5 million, to $123.25 million compared to revenue of $95.73 million in FY16. The growth in sales was primarily attributed to a 31.9% surge in visits, which increased to 1.5 million in fiscal 2017 from the 1.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Additionally, the FY17 results reflected a full year's impact of Hunter Mountain, which Peak Resorts acquired on January 06, 2016.

Peak Resorts' resort operating expenses increased $3 million, or 11.6%, for the three months ended April 30, 2017, and $15.1 million, or 20.9%, for the year ended April 30, 2017, compared to their respective periods in the prior year. The Company's resort operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 56.3% and 56.9% for the three and 12 months ended April 30, 2017, respectively, compared to 56.9% and 75.4% from the same comparable periods in the prior year.

For Q4 FY17, Peak Resorts' EBITDA totaled $20.7 million compared to EBITDA of $17.4 million for Q4 FY16. The Company's EBITDA for FY17 totaled $26.8 million compared to $15.9 million in FY16, reflecting an increase of 69%. The improvement was driven by increased revenue across all of the Company's revenue categories due to the increased skier visits and increased season pass sales, and the inclusion of Hunter Mountain in the full-year results, along with strict expense control efforts.

Peak Resorts reported earnings of $8.16 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17 compared to earnings of $7.04 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings results fell short of Wall Street's expectations of $0.58 per share. For FY17, Peak Resorts reported earnings of $441,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $3.23 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in FY 2016

Financial position

During FY17, Peak Resorts completed a private placement of $20 million cumulative convertible preferred stock offering with Summer Road. The Company stated that the additional capital, coupled with the final release of EB-5 funds held in escrow, greatly improved its liquidity position and that its financial performance and liquidity levels are back to more normalized levels, with Peak Resorts in full compliance with all of its debt covenants.

Peak Resorts' cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2017, was $33.7 million, which is up over 500% compared to the $5.4 million at April 30, 2016. The Company's capital spending for the fiscal year 2017 was $8.6 million, with $5.4 million associated with the West Lake project, and the balance of $3.2 million associated with maintenance CapEx.

As of the year ended April 30, 2017, Peak Resorts debt, including a line of credit, short-term, long-term, and capital leases widened by $44 million to $186 million. This increase was driven by the EB-5 West Lake Water project and Carinthia Ski Lodge loans, which totaled $51.5 million. The Company's interest expense for the reported quarter totaled $3 million and $12.5 million, respectively, for FY17.

On July 12, 2017, Peak Resorts Board of Directors declared Q2 FY18 cash dividend payable on August 11, 2017, to common shareholders of record on July 27, 2017, at a rate of $0.07 per share.

Outlook

During FY18, Peak Resorts is expecting to return to CapEx levels of 5% to 6% of revenue. The Company anticipates spending approximately $23 million of growth CapEx in FY18 related to the West Lake Water and Carinthia Ski Lodge projects.

Timothy D. Boyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"In recent quarters, we focused on building value through investment in our current properties to elevate our customers' on and offseason experiences. We are now moving forward applying for construction permits to increase our skiable acreage at Hunter Mountain by 25%-30% which we expect to be completed for the 2018-2019 season, and to build a zip tour at our Hidden Valley resort which we expect to be completed for the 2018 spring and summer season."

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $4.50, slipping 3.23% from its previous closing price of $4.65. A total volume of 75.81 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 45.33 thousand shares. Peak Resorts' stock price advanced 8.43% in the last one month. The stock has a dividend yield of 6.22% and currently has a market cap of $60.89 million.

