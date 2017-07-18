

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $4.91 billion, or $0.46 per share. This was higher than $4.42 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $22.83 billion. This was up from $21.29 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.91 Bln. vs. $4.42 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $22.83 Bln vs. $21.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



