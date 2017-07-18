

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $5.02 billion, or $1.83 per share. This was up from $4.87 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $18.84 billion. This was up from $18.48 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.02 Bln. vs. $4.87 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.83 vs. $1.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $18.84 Bln vs. $18.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.12 - $7.22 Full year revenue guidance: $75.8 - $76.1 Bln



