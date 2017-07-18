

Shire to announce second quarter 2017 results



Dublin, Ireland - July 18, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), will announce second quarter 2017 earnings on Thursday August 3, 2017.



Results press release will be issued at: 12:00 BST / 07:00 EDT



Investor conference call time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT



Live conference call for investors: Flemming Ornskov, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer will host the investor and analyst conference call at 9:00 EDT / 14:00 BST.



The details of the conference call are as follows:



UK dial in: 0808 237 0030 or 020 3139 4830



US dial in: 1 866 928 7517 or 1 718 873 9077



International Access Numbers: http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_ International_Access_List.pdf



Password/Conf ID: 96350792#



Live Webcast: http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and- reports/quarterly-results-and-presentations



Replay: A replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks by phone and by webcast for three months. Replay information can be found on the Investor Relations section of Shire's website at http://investors.shire.com/.



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018



Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Shire



Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.



Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.



www.shire.com



