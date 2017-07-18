Global Organic Coffee Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Rising Popularity of Coffee Among Millennials

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Organic Coffee Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global organic coffee market to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Organic Coffee Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is new product launches. Increasing new product launches by regional and international players may support the growth of the market. The product launches are increasing around focusing on healthy and functional properties of organic coffee.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising popularity of coffee among millennials. Rising affluence and changing consumer choices have been fueling the demand for high-quality and specialized coffee products, such as coffee with different flavors and aromas, among the young population base. An improved economy and increased job opportunities have made different types of coffee affordable to younger consumers. Millennials are more likely to spend on premium beverage brands than other demographic segments.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs and low yield. Cultivation of organic coffee involves high costs and the low yields, when compared with conventional coffee. These factors, therefore, can adversely affect the global organic coffee market's growth. With coffee prices growing since the past decade, there is a little financial reason for growers to continue raising organic beans. The high costs include the expense of organic certifications, composts, and other factors that make growing organic coffee beans about 15% more costlier than growing conventional coffee beans.

Key vendors



Cafe Don Pablo

Cameron's Specialty Coffee

EQUAL EXCHANGE

Grupo Britt (Café Britt)

(Café Britt) Keurig Green Mountain

Rogers Family



Other prominent vendors



Clean Foods (Cafe Altura)

Grupo Nutresa (Colcafe S.A.S. - Industria Colombiana De Cafe)

International Coffee & Tea (The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf )

) Kicking Horse Coffee

Luigi LAVAZZA

Marley Coffee

Melitta

Mount Hagen

Oakland Coffee

Seattle's Best Coffee

Best Coffee Strauss

Tres Coracões Alimentos

Trung Nguyen



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6wqwmr/global_organic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716