

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $258.87 million, or $1.48 per share. This was down from $280.43 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $1.58 billion. This was down from $1.67 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $258.87 Mln. vs. $280.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.55 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX