Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Wells Fargo & Co.'s Earnings Grew 6%; Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) ("WFC"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WFC, following the Company's release of its financial results on July 14, 2017, for second quarter fiscal 2017. The Company's net interest income rose 6%, while average deposits increased 5% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on WFC. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WFC

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, WFC's total revenue remained at $22.2 billion compared to $22.2 billion in Q2 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of market estimates of $22.5 billion.

For the reported quarter, WFC's net interest income increased 6% on a y-o-y basis. During Q2 FY17, net interest income increased 1% to $12.48 billion from $12.30 billion in Q1 FY17. The increase reflected the benefit of the repricing of earning assets due to higher short-term interest rates. During Q2 FY17, the net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 2.9% from 2.87% in Q1 FY17. The increase was driven by higher short-term interest rates, disciplined deposit pricing and a reduction in long-term debt, and was partially offset by the impacts from lower loan and investment securities balances.

During Q2 FY17, WFC's non-interest income declined 7% on a y-o-y basis. The decrease was attributable to lower market-sensitive and mortgage banking revenue. The Company's mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.1 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.2 billion in the previous quarter. WFC's residential mortgage loan originations increased in Q2 FY17 to $56 billion from $44 billion in Q1 2017. The Bank's Mortgage servicing income was $400 million in the reported quarter, down from $456 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to lower net hedge results and higher prepayments.

WFC's market sensitive revenue was $545 million in Q2 FY17 compared with $878 million in Q1 2017, as lower net gains from equity investments and trading activities were partially offset by higher gains on debt securities.

For the reported quarter, the Company's non-interest expense was $13.54 billion compared to $13.79 billion in Q1 FY17. The decrease was due to the seasonal decline in compensation-related expense. For the reported quarter, the Company's efficiency ratio was 61.1% compared to 58.1% in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, WFC's net income increased 4.5% to $5.81 billion from $5.56 billion in Q2 FY16. The Company's diluted EPS for the reported quarter was $1.07, exceeding analysts' expectations of $1.02 compared to $1.01 in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, WFC paid a common stock dividend of $0.38 per share and repurchased 43 million common shares.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, WFC's nonperforming assets decreased 25% on a y-o-y basis, or decreased 8.4%, to $9.8 billion from $10.7 billion in Q1 FY17. The decline reflected improvements across all commercial portfolios and consumer real estate portfolios as well as lower foreclosed assets.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's average deposit increased 5% on a y-o-y basis to $1.3 trillion. For the reported quarter, WFC's common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.6% compared to 11.2% in Q1 FY17. WFC's total average loans were $956.9 billion in Q2 FY17, down $6.8 billion from Q1 FY17. The Company's period-end loan balances were $957.4 billion at June 30, 2017, down $982 million from March 31, 2017, reflecting an expected decline in auto loans.

As of June 30, 2017, WFC's investment securities were $409.6 billion, up $2.0 billion on a q-o-q basis, as approximately $37.1 billion of purchases, primarily federal agency mortgage-backed securities in the available-for-sale portfolio, were partially offset by sales and run-off.

For the reported quarter, WFC's return on assets ratio was 1.21% compared to 1.20% in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's return on equity ratio was 11.95% compared to 11.70% in the same quarter last year. During Q2 FY17, WFC's return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio was 14.26%.

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $54.71, marginally falling 0.51% from its previous closing price of $54.99. A total volume of 14.93 million shares has exchanged hands. Wells Fargo's stock price surged 1.50% in the last one month, 3.77% in the past three months, and 14.67% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 13.69 and has a dividend yield of 2.78%. The stock currently has a market cap of $276.44 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily