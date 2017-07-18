Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Town Sports International Plans to Acquire Lucille Roberts Health Club Business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) ("TSI"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CLUB. The New York based Company, which is the owner and operator of New York Sports Clubs (NYSC), announced on July 14, 2017, that it has signed an agreement to acquire Lucille Roberts Health Clubs businesses, a health club chain for women in New York. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is likely to close in August 2017. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CLUB. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CLUB

Commenting on the acquisition, Patrick Walsh, TSI's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"This acquisition is a prime example of TSI's targeted growth strategy. Lucille Roberts has a loyal membership base that loves the women's only membership option. While the acquired locations will continue to operate as women's only gyms, TSI will also offer an option for Lucille Roberts' members to access all the clubs in the diverse TSI portfolio. This acquisition will allow those members to utilize the broad array of fitness options and convenient workout locations that are synonymous with New York Sports Clubs."

Lucille Roberts' Co-Founder, Bob Roberts expressed:

"TSI's industry knowledge and strategic expertise make them the ideal company to preserve and foster the Lucille Roberts vision."

Benefits of the Deal

The acquisition will add 16 women-only fitness clubs to TSI's network of gyms in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States but will continue to operate under the Lucille Roberts brand. The newly acquired locations include New York City metropolitan areas-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Long Island, and New Jersey. The deal will expand the access to all the clubs of TSI portfolio for Lucille Roberts' members. No layoff is expected following the completion of the acquisition.

Acquisition of David Barton Gym

The news release suggests that Town Sports International and Newmark Holdings, a vertically integrated owner, property manager, and developer of commercial real estate, announced the acquisition of the former David Barton Gym, located at Newmark Holdings' 4 Astor Place in Manhattan's East Village, on March 02, 2017. The 30,000-square-foot space became one of New York Sports Clubs' collections of Elite clubs featuring TSI's redesigned brand image and state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and class offerings.

About Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 1973, TSI is the largest owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and the third largest fitness club operator in the US, and also operates three clubs in Switzerland. TSI operates under the brand names of New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs, and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. These clubs collectively served approximately 551,000 members as of March 31, 2017.

About Lucille Roberts Health Club, Inc.

Founded in 1969, Lucille Roberts Health Club operates a chain of health clubs for women in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, offering weight loss programs, fitness classes, babysitting, diet and nutritional counseling, and personal training programs. The Company is based in New York.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 17, 2017, Town Sports Intl.'s stock climbed 1.08%, ending the trading session at $4.70. A total volume of 145.41 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 45.44 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 46.87% in the last three months, 74.07% in the past six months, and 89.52% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 88.00% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 10.26 and currently, has a market cap of $121.40 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily